LISTEN: Toby Keith’s “Oklahoma Breakdown”

Toby Keith released the second single from his Peso In My Pocket album, “Oklahoma Breakdown,” today. Upon impact at radio, the response was immediate with the single debuting as one of the Most Added tracks on the Billboard and Mediabase charts.

“Oklahoma Breakdown” follows the album’s first single, “Old School,” which enjoyed the highest chart debut of Keith’s storied career.

Written and first recorded by Oklahoma-based singer/songwriter Michael Hosty, the Keith version also features Hosty on rhythm guitar and performing the slide guitar solo. “Mike was playing somewhere and I saw him do it, so it reminded me,” Keith explains. “The song has some miles on it, so I called him and asked if he wanted to play on it if I cut it. I figured everyone in that part of the world would get a kick out of him being on the record. So that’s him on rhythm and that slide solo.”

Keeping the hometown feel for Oklahoma native Keith, the end of the song’s lyric video (watch above) features images of Norman, OK’s Hollywood Corners. The 1920s-era service station hosted performances by Bob Wills and Leon McAuliffe, and has been reported to be where actor James Garner had a job pumping gas as a teenager.

This month, Keith was honored by SabesWings with their Lifetime Achievement Award for his ongoing generous and creative contributions to helping support cancer patients. SabesWings was founded by famous MLB Kansas City Royals pitcher Bret Saberhagen and his wife, Kandace, to bring awareness and support to those suffering from Medical Financial Toxicity.

In May, Keith lead his 18th Annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic that raised more than $1.38 million. The funds benefit the operations of OK Kids Korral, the cost-free home for families of children being treated at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center.