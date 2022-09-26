Cole Swindell Goes Three Straight Weeks At No. 1

Cole Swindell stays at the top of the Billboard country airplay chart for his third consecutive week with his fastest-rising single to date, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” The song is his third consecutive multi-week No. 1 single from his fourth album, Stereotype, following “Single Saturday Night” and “Never Say Never” (with Lainey Wilson), and has been a Top 10 most streamed country song for the past 13 consecutive weeks. Additionally, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Swindell’s 12th career No. 1, has nearly 200 million global streams to date and over 360 million audience impressions.

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” produced by Zach Crowell and co-written with Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett and the original writers on “Heads Carolina, Tails California” Mark D. Sanders and Tim Nichols, also hit No. 1 on Sirius XM’s The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown last month.

The video, shot in downtown Nashville and directed by Spidey Smith, has over 3 million views and features a cameo appearance by “Heads Carolina, Tails California” singer Jo Dee Messina as well as Tim Nichols, one of the original writers on “Heads Carolina, Tails California”.

Swindell is nominated for two CMA Award nominations for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year with Lainey Wilson for his multi-week No. 1 duet single “Never Say Never.” “Never Say Never” was previously his fastest-rising single to date before “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” hit No. 1 on the Billboard country singles chart last week. “The 56th Annual CMA Awards,” will air LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.

