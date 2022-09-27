WATCH: LeAnn Rimes’ “Spaceship”

Today LeAnn Rimes released the official music video for her focus track, “Spaceship,” off her recently released album God’s Work (EverLe Records via Thirty Tigers/ The Orchard/ Sept. 16th). Watch above.

An emotional all-encompassing track, “spaceship” is a cathartic release for Rimes that taps into a full range of emotions including grief, sadness, anger, and hope. These raw emotions are ever-present in the intimate official video, which was spontaneously shot by her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, on his iPhone in four takes and under 30 minutes while on an RV trip throughout California. The desolate desert background and simple brown blanket cloaking a bare Rimes allows for her gut-wrenching tears and soul-searching looks of hope to take center stage as she belts the powerful lyrics. To top it off, an illuminated orb seemingly follows LeAnn as she trails out of the frame at the end of the video.

“The vulnerability that’s seen in the video really speaks to my own emotional connection with the song and the intention in which it was written,” Rimes said. “When we were writing and working on the track, we were still in the midst of COVID and the feelings of isolation and despair were everywhere around us. While reflecting, I realized that there’s a lot of hope that comes from letting it all out and expressing these harder emotions. I think the song gives everyone permission to take time and really just have a moment of having it out with God, so we can move past it and get back to living life.”

Of the video, Cibrian added, “We were on our way back from Mammoth when I said we should stop in Alabama Hills to scout a possible location. Once we got there and found a spot, the sun was setting and there was something magical at that exact moment. We knew we needed to capture something then. It was intimate, emotional, and powerful. We only did four takes, which were a mix of sunset and sunrise to capture both sets of light. It all came together beautifully.”

“Spaceship” is the opening track of Rimes’ 19th album, god’s work, which was released on September 16th. Written and produced by LeAnn and her longtime collaborator Darrell Brown, the 12-track album features an eclectic group of artists, including Ziggy Marley, Mickey Guyton, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, Ledisi, Sheila E., Robert Randolph, Táta Vega, and more.