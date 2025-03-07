WATCH: Megan Moroney’s Tiny Desk Concert

If you missed it, Megan Moroney just delivered a great Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music earlier today (3/7). Performing live from NPR’s headquarters, the multi-platinum country sensation made her debut on the iconic series, offering up a stripped-down, heartfelt set featuring highlights from her smash-hit debut album, Lucky, and her latest triumph, Am I Okay?.

Moroney kicked off her set with the platinum-certified hit “I’m Not Pretty”, the viral country radio anthem that NPR Music named one of the “123 Best Songs of 2023.” From there, she leaned into the raw emotion of “No Caller ID,” a slow-burning heartbreak ballad that broke records as the biggest country female song debut in U.S. streaming history upon its January 2024 release. Next up was a crowd favorite—her 3X platinum breakthrough hit “Tennessee Orange”, the song that catapulted her from rising talent to country music star. Wrapping things up on an electrifying high note, Moroney delivered an exhilarating performance of “Am I Okay?”, the title track from her latest album and a Top 15 hit at country radio. By the end of her set, NPR had nothing but praise: “Like all great country music, her songs reveal deeper and universal truths in life’s smallest and messiest moments.”

Moroney’s Tiny Desk debut is just the beginning of a whirlwind month. Fresh off her performance at Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, she’s now gearing up for Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase at SXSW in Austin. Then, she’ll hit the road for her AM I OKAY? TOUR, launching March 20 in Montreal and making stops at legendary venues like Radio City Music Hall (March 26-27), Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Moroney will head to Los Angeles on March 29 to receive the Rulebreaker Award and perform at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. This marks yet another milestone in a career already stacked with achievements, including her recent win for New Artist of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards.