LISTEN: Timmy McKeever Drops New Single “Drove Her Away”

Rising country artist Timmy McKeever is back with a new song that puts his breezy California-country sound front and center.

McKeever has released “Drove Her Away,” a clever new track written by John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Will Weatherly and Jordan Minton, songwriters behind hits recorded by artists including Morgan Wallen, Post Malone and Kane Brown.

Produced by Alex Maxwell, “Drove Her Away” takes a lighthearted look at a relationship gone wrong, with McKeever admitting that while he may not have been behind the wheel, he was definitely responsible for the breakup.

“Didn’t put my foot on the gas / But I put my foot in my mouth / Didn’t need no GPS to make it all go south / Yeah I wasn’t driving that taillight Chevrolet / But I damn sure drove her away”

“‘Drove Her Away’ is one of those tracks that gets your head bopping without even trying,” McKeever says. “It’s such a vibe and really feels like my fans dig it the same way I do, especially playing it live.”

The new single follows “Shouldn’t Be,” which Raised Rowdy described as landing somewhere between radio country and rock, with production that fits comfortably into today’s country landscape.

McKeever has been keeping busy throughout 2026, releasing a string of singles including “Back To Back,” “Wrong With Me,” “20 Over” and “I Wish I Could.”

The young artist also recently wrapped supporting dates with Ashley Cooke on her the baby blues world tour, performing stops in New York, Maine and Connecticut.

Now McKeever is back on the road, with a performance scheduled this weekend at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

With “Drove Her Away,” McKeever continues carving out his own lane with a mix of modern country, rock influences and a California edge.