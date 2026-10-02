Josh Ross Celebrates Back-To-Back No. 1s With BMI

Josh Ross is celebrating another major milestone in Nashville. The Canadian country star and Universal Music Canada/MCA/CORE Records artist was honored by BMI at a No. 1 celebration at One Garage on September 30 for his latest chart-topper, “Hate How You Look.”

The song marks Ross’ second consecutive U.S. Country Radio No. 1, following his RIAA Gold-certified hit “Single Again.” The achievement makes Ross the first solo male Canadian country artist in nearly 50 years to score back-to-back No. 1s at U.S. Country Radio.

Hosted by BMI and emceed by MaryAnn Keen, the celebration also recognized the songwriters behind “Hate How You Look”: Jessica Farren, Chris McKenna, Nicholas Sainato and Christian Yancey, who each celebrated their first No. 1 song alongside Ross and producer Matt Geroux.

The song has been having a big year beyond the radio charts. “Hate How You Look” was named the 2026 CCMA Awards Single of the Year and Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year, adding to an already impressive run for Ross.

During the celebration, Ross and his collaborators shared remarks about the song and its success. Farren, McKenna, Sainato and Yancey were also presented with custom Taylor 210e DLX guitars to commemorate their first-ever BMI No. 1 as songwriters.

The celebration also included a special charitable moment. Sponsored by Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart presented a donation on behalf of Ross and the songwriters to The Paul Walker Foundation.

Adding another Nashville touch to the celebration, Green River Whiskey, the official whiskey of BMI No. 1 parties, gifted each collaborator a special bottle of single-barrel bourbon in honor of the song.