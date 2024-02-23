LISTEN: The String Cheese Incident’s “Windy Mountain”

Today, The String Cheese Incident shared “Windy Mountain” a special bonus track off the band’s most recent album Lend Me A Hand, which was released last year.

“I actually lived in a miner’s cabin in a little town above Boulder with my family for a couple of years,” says Bill Nershi. “It was built in the 1890s. The old spirits still reside there. They gave me the gift of this song.”

Lend Me A Hand is a poignant yet high-spirited reflection on love, loss and resilience, and emerged as SCI coped with such life-changing events as the sudden death of their close friend Jesse Aratow (a member of their management team for most of the band’s history). As they dreamed up a batch of songs firmly centered on their storytelling, the band joined forces with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Waxahatchee), a producer whose distinct vision helped SCI to fully embrace the album’s rootsy simplicity.

The String Cheese Incident’s 30th anniversary touring year will kick off with the Texas Eclipse Festival on April 6, followed by a run of East Coast shows beginning May 16 in Charlottesville, VA, and festival stops at Summer Camp’s new Solshine Reverie in Chillicothe, IL, CaveJam, Electric Forest, Locomotion Festival and Bender Jamboree.

