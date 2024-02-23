Enrique Iglesias: He’s Gone Country, With Miranda Lambert

The King of Latin Pop, Enrique Iglesias, makes his first foray into Country music on “Space in My Heart” featuring the Miranda Lambert. (Listen above)

Recorded in Nashville, “Space in My Heart” is a powerful love song and the third single from Iglesias’s album FINAL Vol. 2.

His album FINAL Vol. 1 enjoyed well-deserved success, from fans worldwide.

Excited fans eagerly await the release of FINAL Vol. 2, anticipating more powerful songs and emotional ballads.

Enrique Iglesias is currently on the second leg of The Trilogy Tour, an exciting tour of the United States and Canada in the company of Ricky Martin and Pitbull, while Lambert’s headlining Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency is in its final run at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater.

Iglesias has sold over 180 million albums worldwide, releasing 11 studio albums and three greatest hits compilations. He has headlined 10 sold-out world tours and performed in front of over 10 million fans. He is undoubtedly the most prominent Latin artist in music history, charting 154 No. 1 singles on the Billboard charts with 27 No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. He currently holds the record for most No. 1 singles in the chart’s history.

