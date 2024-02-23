Multi-Platinum, CMA award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis releases new track, “Good News Sold.” Written by Jacob Davis, Cole Taylor, and Jordan Rowe “Good News Sold” follows Davis’ current hit “Tucson Too Late.”

Sharing his inspiration for cutting the song, Davis shares, “I think at times there is no shortage of very heavy headlines locally and globally, and it’s hard sometimes to not get lost in that and spiral into being overwhelmed by them. But when you go home and hear your kid laugh or see someone go out of their way to help a stranger, these acts aren’t being highlighted in the same way but they very much exist.” Adding, “This was sort of that reminder to me when I heard it, and I hope will be for other people, of what’s good in the world and that there is good in the world. It’s a reminder that there are good people, acts of kindness, moments of pay it forward, moments of light and joy.” (listen above)

Davis has earned six No. 1 hits from his Platinum-selling debut album Home State and his current GOLD-selling album, Bluebird Days. Bluebird Days has earned three multi-week No. 1 singles “Buy Dirt” (4x Platinum), “What My World Spins Around” (2x Platinum), and “Next Thing You Know”(2x Platinum) as well as his current top 15 hit at country radio, “Tucson Too Late.”

In addition to numerous award show nominations including Billboard, AMA, iHeart, ACM and CMA award nominations Davis was nominated for CMA Song of the Year for two consecutive years (2022 & 2023) and a first time ACM Male Vocalist of the Year nomination (2023). Additionally, Davis earned a NSAI and CMA Song of the Year win for “Buy Dirt” (2022) and was selected as ASCAP Songwriter Entertainer of the Year (2023).

His current radio single “Tucson Too Late” reunites the award-winning writing team of “Buy Dirt,” Jordan and Jacob Davis, and fellow brothers Matt and Josh Jenkins. Davis just wrapped his sold-out international run of his DAMN GOOD TIME Arena tour and next returns to headline in US and Canada for additional tour dates in April.

