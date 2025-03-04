 


Dan Seals Posthumously Inducted At 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony
(L to R): Jim Seals, Holley Seals-Lizarraga, Andrea Seals. Photo by Ted Parker Jr. |

Dan Seals Posthumously Inducted At 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony

The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association proudly celebrated the 2025 Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees in a spectacular evening at ACL Live at the Moody Theater on Saturday, February 22. The event honored four legendary songwriters—the late Dan Seals and Charlie Robison as well as David Lee and Leslie Satcher —who have each made profound contributions to Texas and Nashville.

The night was especially poignant as friends, family, and fans gathered to pay tribute to Dan Seals, whose remarkable career spanned both pop and country music. Seals, a Texas native, first gained recognition as one-half of the pop duo England Dan & John Ford Coley before transitioning into country music, where he amassed eleven No. 1 Billboard country hits. Introduced by Dan’s beloved friend and co-writer, Bob McDill, iconic songs “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold) and “They Rage On” were performed by Larry Gatlin and Jon Randall in his honor, highlighting the timeless quality of his songwriting and vocal artistry.

“Dan had a way of making every song feel deeply personal, and his music continues to resonate with so many people,” said Tony Gottlieb, Seals’ longtime personal manager and close friend. “Tonight was a testament to his incredible legacy and the love that still surrounds his work.”

Beyond Seals, the night also celebrated the achievements of fellow inductees David Lee, Leslie Satcher, and the late Charlie Robison. Each artist was honored with performances that highlighted their songwriting prowess and the mark they have left on Texas music history.

