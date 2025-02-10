LISTEN: The Mallett Brothers Band Unveils “Dogs and Horses”

The Mallett Brothers Band unveils “Dogs and Horses,” the latest single from their forthcoming album Higher Up in the Hills, out April 4th. (listen above) The track features legendary pianist Chuck Leavell, known for his work with The Rolling Stones and The Allman Brothers Band, who adds his signature piano and organ work, recorded at the historic Capricorn Studios.

“Dogs and Horses” captures the dichotomous nature of rural Americana life, with Luke Mallett’s lyrics conjuring up broken-down tractors and mounting gravel piles alongside the nomadism of touring life. The track builds dramatically as violin, electric guitars, piano, and organ cascade over each other, creating a rich sonic landscape.

“‘Dogs and Horses’ is a love song at its roots,” explains Luke Mallett. “It’s a song about two people building a life around the things that they love and then balancing and supporting each other in those endeavors.” The song grew from Mallett’s experience balancing life as a touring musician with supporting his wife Carissa’s commercial horse farm in Maine. “These lifestyles aren’t compatible at all. I spend half my life out on the road, and she spends 12 hours a day in the barn taking care of animals. If it isn’t one thing, it’s another, but the way that we try to hold each other up is really what I was moved to write about.”

The collaboration with Chuck Leavell emerged from the band’s appearance on his PBS series “America’s Forests.” “When we were bringing this song to life in the studio, all of us agreed that keys would fit the vibe really, really well,” Mallett notes. “Having his piano and organ on the song brought it to a whole new place.”

“Dogs and Horses” features Luke Mallett (guitar, vocals), Will Mallett (guitar, harmonica, vocals), Nick Leen (bass), Andrew Martelle (fiddle, synth, backup vocals), Brian Higgins (drums, percussion, backup vocals), and Chuck Leavell (piano, organ). The track was engineered and mixed by Jonathan Wyman at Halo Studios, with Leavell’s parts recorded by Rob Evans at Capricorn Studios.

