WATCH: Shenandoah Mini-Documentary Featuring Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan

Legendary GRAMMY Award-winning country group Shenandoah today released a special mini-documentary (watch above) that tells the story of how the “Sunday In The South” music video (watch below) — featuring Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan — came together.

The footage includes Shenandoah (Marty Raybon and Mike McGuire), Aldean and Bryan discussing recording the song and their mutual admiration for each other.

“My earliest memories of ‘Sunday In The South’ is that it was a song that was speaking exactly my life,” says Bryan. “This song shaped the way I thought about music and how I wanted to make music one day.“

“’Sunday In The South’ embodied where Luke and I were from in Georgia,” adds Aldean. “It was something that was very relatable. Country music was super hot at the time and It was cool to hear something on the radio you relate to that much. I remember the original video in sepia tones playing on TNN mornings back in the day. ”

Produced by GRAMMY winning engineer Noah Gordon “Sunday In The South” was recorded at the historic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, home to Shenandoah founding members Raybon and McGuire. Bryan’s vocals courtesy of Jeff and Jody Stevens and Aldean’s vocals courtesy Mickey Jack Cones.

The video was directed by the Edde Brothers with portions filmed at the Country Boy Restaurant in Leipers Fork, Tennessee. The video also recaptures all the iconic landmarks in Muscle Shoals that were in the original music video, released 35 years ago.

Upon the release on the music video last December, the song soared to the Top of the iTunes All Genres and Country Charts, landing Shenandoah its 16th No. 1 Single. Within the first 48 hours of release of the music video, it amassed over eight million views across social media platforms and was the #9 trending music video on YouTube.

