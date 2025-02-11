 


Jack White
Photo by David James Swanson

Jack White Coming To The Pinnacle

Jack White is launching his 2025 No Name Tour with a special treat for fans—an all-new live collection, No Name Live EP, out today on all streaming platforms. The five-song EP captures electrifying performances from White’s 2024 tour, where he surprised audiences with unannounced shows at legendary clubs around the world in support of his latest album, No Name.

White’s sixth studio album, No Name, is already making waves, earning a 2025 GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Rock Album”—his 34th solo career nod and 46th nomination overall, adding to his impressive 16 GRAMMY® wins. The album, released via Third Man Records, debuted in true White fashion: fans visiting Third Man Records locations were unknowingly handed unmarked white-label vinyl copies in their shopping bags, embracing his signature guerilla-style approach.

The No Name Tour officially launched on February 6 with a sold-out show at History in Toronto, ON, and will make a two night stop at The Pinnacle here in Nashville on April 18th and 19th. GET TICKETS HERE!

True to his DIY ethos, No Name was recorded at Third Man Studio here in town throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records—proving once again that Jack White continues to redefine what it means to be an independent rock visionary. Can you tell we’re fans?

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

