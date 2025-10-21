GWAR Celebrates 40 Years Of Chaos At Marathon Music Works November 11th

Get ready, Nashville — the intergalactic warlords of GWAR are set to invade Marathon Music Works on November 11, unleashing four decades of blood-soaked metal mayhem in what promises to be one of the most outrageous shows Music City will see all year.

Celebrating 40 years of carnage, costumes, and chaos, GWAR’s milestone tour will bring their signature spectacle of pulverizing riffs, grotesque theatrics, and gallons of fake blood to Nashville for one unforgettable night.

We first discovered GWAR years ago at Bonnaroo, where their late-night set left the crowd both horrified and exhilarated — a performance that’s since become festival legend. True to form, the band hasn’t slowed down since, continuing to redefine shock rock with their mix of bludgeoning metal, filthy satire, and alien absurdity.

Since crash-landing on Earth in 1985, GWAR has reigned as the undisputed overlords of intergalactic rock theater, building a legacy that’s equal parts savage and brilliant. Their outlandish mythology and no-holds-barred humor have turned every show into a full-blown sensory onslaught — part concert, part comic book, and part bloodbath.

The band’s latest chapter, “The Return of Gor Gor,” is out now via Pit Records, featuring three new tracks produced by Kurt Ballou (Converge), live recordings from their 2024 Atlanta show, and a 32-page comic chronicling the unholy resurrection of Gor Gor — their long-lost, crack-addicted, cross-dressing dinosaur. Yes, really.

This tour sees GWAR’s current lineup — BälSäc, Beefcake, JiZMak, Blothar, and Grodius Maximus — tearing across the galaxy in support of the new release. Expect chaos, comedy, and a crowd that’s guaranteed to leave drenched in more than just sweat.

As frontman Blothar so eloquently puts it:

“This tour is gonna suck. Once again we’ll be onstage suffering through the attacks of a giant tyrant lizard just so humans can come to the gigs and get sh**faced on White Claws…”

If you’ve never seen GWAR live, prepare yourself — Nashville is in for an all-out assault.

