LISTEN: Sheryl Crow Releases “Evolution”

Nashvillian and 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee Sheryl Crow releases “Evolution,” the title track from her upcoming 11th full-length studio album, Evolution, out on March 29, 2024. Listen to the contemplative new track ABOVE.

The song conveys Crow’s uneasiness about artificial intelligence, its impact on the planet and humanity. “Stephen Hawking worried that A.I. would replace humans. As a mom, I want to leave a better world for my children, a healthier planet – is A.I. going to be a benevolent partner in these goals or not? It’s unsettling, and this song deals with those anxieties,” says Crow.

“I wrote the song with just me on guitar and vocals, sent it to Mike Elizondo and said, this is bigger than me, can you take a crack at it?” Elizondo’s (Dr. Dre, Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr) production on the track brings Crow into new sonic territory, delivering blockbuster cinematics and a monolithic guitar solo by Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello. “To me, Tom’s playing comes from some other planet,” says Crow. “It’s a cool bit of kismet that we were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in the same year, and his solo on “Evolution” just ejects you into space.”

Featuring nine new songs, the album is produced by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr) and will be released via The Valory Music Group. Today, Crow has also announced the album’s tracklist.

Evolution Tracklist:

Alarm Clock

Do It Again

Love Life

You Can’t Change The Weather

Evolution

Where

Don’t Walk Away

Broken Record

Waiting In The Wings

Digging In The Dirt (Digital Deluxe Only)