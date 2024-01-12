Chris Young’s “Young Love & Saturday Nights” Out March 22nd

Chris Young is readying his ninth studio album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, releasing March 22nd on Sony Music Nashville. Led by the Billboard and Mediabase top 40 and rising title track “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” written by Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Josh Thompson with a posthumous songwriting credit to David Bowie, the project is Young’s first new album since 2021’s Famous Friends. The forthcoming record also includes previously released sides, “Looking For You” and “All Dogs Go To Heaven.”

At 18 songs, Young Love & Saturday Nights is Young’s most ambitious release yet, the result of countless writing and listening sessions. Young is a writer on 15 of the album’s 18 sides and is the sole producer on three songs. He shares co-producer credits with longtime creative partners, Chris DeStefano and Corey Crowder.

Instead of chasing trends, Young turns things up — emotionally, sonically, stylistically. The ballads hit harder, the rowdy tunes are more raucous, and the anthems hit new highs. “This is what this album felt like it needed to be for me,” he says. “It’s a little louder, a little more raw. Even the stripped-down songs are heavier. I love creating music and I love making it and the fact that I get to do that for a living is a pretty incredible thing.”

TRACK LISTING: Chris Young – Young Love & Saturday Nights

1. Looking for You

2. All Dogs Go to Heaven

3. Young Love & Saturday Nights

4. Don’t Call Me

5. What She Sees in Me

6. Country Boy’s Prayer

7. Double Down

8. Call It a Day

9. Drink to Remember

10. Don’t Stop Now

11. Fall Out

12. Fire

13. Gettin’ Older

14. Right Now

15. Million Miles

16. Everybody Grew Up

17. Knee Deep in Neon

18. Down

Among the new tracks on the project is “Right Now,” (listen above). Co-written by Young with Chris DeStefano and Josh Hoge, “Right Now” imagines a couple trying to define where they are headed. “You’re in that in-between phase of a relationship going, ‘It’s late, I can’t sleep. I’m wondering where you are and you’re wondering where I’m at. Let’s not wonder about it anymore. Let’s be in the same place,’” Young says. The official music video was directed by Running Bear’s Alexia Stone and Stephen Kinigopoulos and filmed in Nashville.

As revealed via his socials earlier this week, Young is gearing up to head out on his headlining “Young Love & Saturday Nights 2024 Tour.” No Nashville dates as of yet but stay tuned!