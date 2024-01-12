WATCH: Sophia Scott’s “You Problem”

Today marks the premiere of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Sophia Scott’s feel-good video for “You Problem” — a breezy but deeply passionate track from her acclaimed debut album BARSTOOL CONFESSIONS (EMPIRE). Perfectly channeling the song’s carefree energy, “You Problem” arrives as the latest installment of the Boulder, Colorado-bred artist’s ‘Barstool Confessions: On Super8’ — a lovingly curated video series offering fans an even more intimate glimpse into Scott’s world. Go here to watch the video for “You Problem” now.

Like the visuals for “What I’m Wearing Tonight” (the wildly fun first video from ‘Barstool Confessions: On Super8’), “Mullet Over” (a cheeky swing at the bar hot-shot with a mullet), “City Limits” (the dazzling and emotionally charged clip), “You Problem” was filmed in Scott’s hometown with director CeCe Dawson. This time around, Scott’s chosen setting is the living room of a house lit in glowing daylight, surrounded by the lush and gorgeous Colorado landscape. As she kicks back on the couch with a tumbler of tequila, Scott fully embodies the spirit of the song: a groove-heavy and irresistibly gritty ode to the all-consuming nature of infatuation (“It’s a different kinda fix/That I gotta get on my lips/Same kinda high/Same kinda rock bottom/I think I got a you problem”). Partly shot in the retro haze of classic Super 8, “You Problem” builds to a blissed-out finale as Scott dances on her own and surrenders to the pure euphoria of an undeniable crush.

As her star continues to rise, Scott’s latest accolades include Pandora’s Artist To Watch 2024: Country list and appearing in an Artist Spotlight feature from The Pick (The Tennessean music staff’s weekly newsletter). In a conversation with Marcus K. Dowling (The Tennessean’s Country Music reporter), Scott spoke candidly about the making of BARSTOOL CONFESSIONS and noted that — through the process of creating the album — she “rediscovered my confidence, identity and inner strength. It’s given me the perspective to support myself and allow my fans to find themselves and their struggles and successes — in my music.” Go here to check out Scott’s Artist Spotlight now.

In yet another triumph for Scott, the Nashville-based musician landed on Wide Open Country’s “Best Dressed of 2023” list. Check out the feature for the lowdown on Scott’s fashion must-haves, including vintage Frye cowboy boots, turquoise jewelry, and her favorite liquid eyeliner for “some saucy cat eyes.”

Following up a whirlwind 2023 — including making her bucket-list debut at the Grand Ole Opry the very same day that BARSTOOL CONFESSIONS dropped — Scott will soon return with more new videos from ‘Barstool Confessions: On Super8.’