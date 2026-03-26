Calling All Blues Fans, Here Comes Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

Nashville blues fans are in for a high-voltage night when Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials roll into City Winery Nashville on Thursday, April 9. The Blues Hall of Famers bring their signature, no-holds-barred Chicago sound to The Lounge for a 7 p.m. show celebrating the release of their long-awaited new album Slideways—their first in a decade.

For nearly 40 years, Lil’ Ed and his band have built a reputation as one of the most electrifying live acts in blues, known for sweat-soaked performances, ferocious slide guitar and an energy that feels just as much rock ‘n’ roll as it does traditional blues. Slideways, the band’s 10th album, captures that spirit perfectly, packed with gritty shuffles, boogie-driven grooves and slow-burning blues, all anchored by Ed’s unmistakable vocals and scorching guitar work.

Backed by longtime bandmates Michael Garrett, James “Pookie” Young and Kelly Littleton, the group operates with a near-telepathic chemistry forged over decades on the road. That tight-knit connection translates into a live show that’s equal parts precision and pure, joyful chaos—exactly what fans have come to expect from one of Chicago blues’ most enduring acts.

A torchbearer of the genre, Lil’ Ed carries forward the legacy of slide guitar greats like J.B. Hutto, Elmore James and Hound Dog Taylor, while putting his own fiery stamp on the tradition. The result is a sound that’s raw, raucous and undeniably authentic.

Tickets are $30, and if past performances are any indication, this is one night where Nashville’s blues lovers will want to get in early and hold on tight.