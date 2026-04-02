2026 Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Competition Taking Submissions

Nashville’s songwriting spotlight is heating up once again as Red Bull officially launches the third annual Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Competition, with submissions now open through July 31. Songwriters nationwide are invited to submit an original track for a shot at performing live at the next Red Bull Jukebox event in Music City.

This year’s competition brings serious industry firepower to the judging panel, led by Liz Rose—a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and multi-GRAMMY winner known for her work with Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert. She’s joined by Andrea Von Foerster, founder of Firestarter Music and an award-winning music supervisor who has helped propel artists like Lainey Wilson and Zach Bryan through key TV and film placements. Rounding out the panel is Ward Guenther, the driving force behind Whiskey Jam.

Three finalists will earn a trip to Nashville, where the ultimate winner will be revealed live on stage at the next Red Bull Jukebox event. The grand prize includes an all-expenses-paid recording experience at Red Bull Recording Studios in Los Angeles, along with personalized coaching sessions from BMI.

The competition continues to build on the momentum of last year’s highly anticipated return of Red Bull Jukebox to Nashville, hosted at The Pinnacle. Emceed by Ward Guenther and Morgan Huelsman, the fan-driven event delivered standout performances from Treaty Oak Revival, Ashley Cooke, Kashus Culpepper and Carter Faith, along with surprise appearances by Colbie Caillat, Kimberly Perry, Maggie Rose and more.

One of the night’s biggest moments came with the crowning of songwriter Jackson Cannon, who took home top honors following a nationwide fan vote. Cannon performed his winning song “Never Been to Heaven” live on the Jukebox stage and has since made his debut at Whiskey Jam, received mentorship from BMI, and continued to build momentum with industry guidance. His track is also set to reach a broader audience through TouchTunes, following in the footsteps of inaugural winner Gary Frost.

Aspiring songwriters ready to take their shot can submit their entries now at edbull.com/jukeboxsongwritingcontest. With additional campus activations and partnerships on the horizon, Red Bull Jukebox is once again putting the next generation of hitmakers center stage.