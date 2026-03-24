LISTEN: Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen Drop “Twist The Knife”

Oscar and GRAMMY-winning artist Ryan Bingham returns with new music today, unveiling “Twist The Knife” alongside The Texas Gentlemen—the latest preview from his upcoming album They Call Us The Lucky Ones, arriving May 15 via Thirty Tigers.

“Twist The Knife” follows earlier releases including “Ballad of The Texas Gentlemen,” “The Lucky Ones” and “Americana,” offering another glimpse into a project that captures the grit, freedom and reflection that have long defined Bingham’s sound. The 10-track album marks his first full-length release in more than seven years and leans into a raw, live feel, blending country, rock, blues and Americana into something distinctly his own.

Recorded with a loose, in-the-room energy, the project showcases the natural chemistry between Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, whose musicianship brings a soulful, road-tested edge to the songs. The result is a collection that balances hard-earned perspective with a renewed sense of optimism.

In support of the new music, Bingham and the band will hit the stage at Austin City Limits on April 21 before launching their “Still Gettin’ Away With It Tour,” with stops in major markets including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh.

A multi-hyphenate talent, Bingham has built a career rooted in authenticity—from his early days as a rodeo rider to winning an Academy Award for “The Weary Kind” from Crazy Heart. He’s also known to many fans for his role on the hit series Yellowstone, further expanding his reach beyond music.