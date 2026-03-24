Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” Makes History

Ella Langley continues her breakout run in a major way, as her Platinum-certified single “Choosin’ Texas” holds strong at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth consecutive week—setting a new benchmark in the process.

With the milestone, Langley now claims the record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a song by a female artist that also topped Billboard Hot Country Songs, further cementing her place as one of country music’s fastest-rising stars.

Co-written and produced by Langley alongside Miranda Lambert, with additional contributions from Luke Dick, Joybeth Taylor and producer Ben West, “Choosin’ Texas” continues to dominate across platforms. The track has amassed more than 486 million streams worldwide and currently sits atop multiple Billboard charts, including Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales.

The chart-topping single is featured on Langley’s highly anticipated sophomore album Dandelion, arriving April 10. The project, crafted with executive producers Lambert and West, showcases a blend of personal storytelling and confident, forward-looking themes. Alongside “Choosin’ Texas,” the album includes recent releases like “Loving Life Again,” “Be Her” and the title track “Dandelion.”

Looking ahead, Langley is set to take her momentum on the road with “The Dandelion Tour,” launching May 7 in Toledo, Ohio, with stops in St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Austin and more before wrapping in Fort Worth on August 15. She’ll be joined by a rotating lineup of rising artists including Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose and Laci Kaye Booth.

In addition to her headline run, Langley is also slated to join Morgan Wallen on select dates of his “Still The Problem Tour,” while continuing to make waves on the festival circuit, including her upcoming debut at Stagecoach Festival.