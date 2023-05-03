LISTEN: Robby Johnson’s “June In July”

Country singer-songwriter, Robby Johnson just released his new video, “June In July” this week. (watch above) The song, written by Johnson and long-time collaborator and producer Danny Rader, tells the story of a young man’s first love, a fleeting Summer affair, that still stirs memories years later. Describing the song: Robby commented, ”The best feeling for an artist is when his music feels like it was meant to be and is undeniable, and that’s exactly what I felt when I heard the final mix.”

The video, directed by Ryan Justice for Justified Films, finds a young man’s mundane summer transformed by a chance meeting with a young woman, June. She shakes up his workaday routine of oil changes and tire rotations, and the young couple finds their first love. Robby delivers the song while the couple share the simple pleasures of Summer and each other’s company, creating memories that the young man will carry through the decades ahead. The positive experience of the artist and crew shines through in the finished work, Robby says, “We had so much fun shooting this music video. Everything was great: the cast, crew, camaraderie, location, truck, weather, everything!!!”

Look for Robby at this year’s CMA Fest,(GET CMAFEST TICKETS HERE) appearing on the Spotlight Stage in Fan Fair X on June 11th at 2:30 pm. This will be Robby’s debut appearance at CMA Fest, and he couldn’t be more excited, stating “It’s a great honor and privilege to perform at the CMA Fest in support of the CMA foundation and its mission. I can’t wait to share my music with all the Country Music lovers converging on Music City for the biggest fan-oriented festival in the world”

Johnson has generated more than 6.5 million on-demand streams on audio stream platforms and over 9 million views on YouTube. He’s had singles peak in the Top 20 on the Music Row Breakout Chart.