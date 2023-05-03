Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally Nominated For Tony Award

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally have been nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Annual Tony Awards for Shucked, the new musical comedy they composed. Shucked is nominated for nine awards overall at the 2023 ceremony including Best New Musical.

Robert Horn wrote the book for “Shucked.” Jack O’Brien directed it. Clark and McAnally wrote the music, and Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment co-produced it alongside Broadway producer Mike Bosner.

Of the nominations, Clark shares, “The first musical I ever saw was Oklahoma and I fell in love. It’s been a lifelong love affair for me and musical theater, but I NEVER dreamed I’d be a part of the musical theater/Broadway world. Shucked has made dreams I never dreamed come true.”

McAnally says that he was “on the floor” with the news of the nominations.

The accolades add to yet another landmark year for Clark, who will release her new self-titled album—produced by Brandi Carlile—May 19 on Warner Records. Ahead of the release, Clark has unveiled two album tracks, “She Smoked in the House” and “Buried.”