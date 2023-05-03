Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Partner With Crown Royal To Kick Off Military Appreciation Month in Tennessee.

Crown Royal has partnered with Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick and More to Kick Off Military Appreciation Month in Tennessee.

“Crown Royal first became a partner of CreatiVets last fall when they invited us to join in on their CMA Awards activation and we couldn’t resist,” said Richard Casper, founder of CreatiVets. “What I didn’t know was they were going to invite me onstage during the live broadcast and surprise me with a donation. From there, we’ve grown our partnership and I couldn’t be more excited to continue our partnership throughout Military Appreciation Month.”

To continue the celebration and to further support our military, the award-winning whisky brand and CreatiVets hosted Tenpenny, Patrick, Jameson Rodgers, and numerous other country music stars at Old Hickory Country Club. The country music family also participated in the brand’s decade-long program, The Purple Bag Project, which turns donated Crown Royal bags into care packages for the military overseas.

“As the son of an Air Force vet, supporting our military and recognizing the sacrifices our men and women make to keep us safe is personal. I’m proud I can join Crown Royal which has long supported our military communities during Military Appreciation Month,” said country music star, Mitchell Tenpenny. “Today and everyday, I appreciate the steadfast support of these selfless individuals, and I’m proud that I could join Crown Royal and my peers in extending gratitude to CreatiVets for all they do to support our military and veteran communities.”

Attendees also received first-access to Crown Royal’s limited-edition collaboration featuring Whiskey Jam x Crown Royal co-branded hats. A portion of the proceeds from every hat sold will be donated to CreatiVets to help further its steadfast support of the military through music and arts therapy programming.

“Crown Royal has been serving the military and veterans for years and we’re proud to celebrate Military Appreciation Month in partnership with CreatiVets,” said Hadley Schafer, Director of Crown Royal Whisky. “For us, it’s more than just a day or a month, it’s a part of our history and brand DNA, and it’s exciting to see how many people share in that mission of generosity.”

Sponsoring the Third Annual CreatiVets Charity Golf Tournament and partnering with Whiskey Jam on a limited-edition hat is just the beginning of the brand’s Military Appreciation Month programming. As we countdown to Memorial Day and in continuation of Crown Royal’s support for our service men and women, CreatiVets founder, Richard Casper, will appear in Kittch’s Chefs and Vets program in partnership with Mitchell Tenpenny and Porter Road co-founder James Peisker in Nashville. The whisky brand is excited to share a donation to CreatiVets to support their mission of helping veterans heal through music and art therapy.