Brooks & Dunn Make CMA History With 16th Vocal Duo Win

Brooks & Dunn added another milestone to their legendary career last night at The 59th Annual CMA Awards, taking home Vocal Duo of the Year for the 16th time. With the win, the pair now hold 20 CMA Awards in total, officially becoming the most-awarded artists in CMA history.

The honor reflects more than three decades of influence from the best-selling country duo of all time, whose catalog of hits and signature live show continue to shape country music audiences old and new. Ronnie Dunn shared the moment’s impact, noting the fresh faces they still see filling their crowds.

“It’s hard not to be emotional about it,” Dunn said. “Every night, Kix will ask the crowd, ‘How many of you are here for your first Brooks & Dunn show?’ and 80% of the audience are raising their hands. So, we’ll take this honor and try to make y’all proud.”

Kix Brooks added, laughing at the idea of slowing down anytime soon, “Someone asked us last night, ‘Y’all ever get sick of this?’ And my answer was a quick ‘Oh, hell no. This is too good.’”

In the spring of 2026, the duo will trek on their first-ever string of UK dates, headlining Europe’s largest country music festival, C2C 2026, with stops in Belfast, Glasgow and London. They’ll return to the U.S. shortly after for Stagecoach before rejoining Morgan Wallen for eight stops on his Still the Problem Tour 2026.

