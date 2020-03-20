Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / LISTEN: Parker McKay’s Pity Party

Nashville-based country/pop artist Parker McKay has released her new single “Pity Party” today. Listen here.

Northeast native, singer-songwriter, Parker Mckay has established herself in Nashville as the breath of fresh air that pop-country needs. Her eclectic influences ranging from HAIM, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain, and even Eminem are evident in her new take on country that is honest, conversational and has compelling melodies. Her powerhouse voice and engaging phrasing tie it all together.

Parker has opened for artists like Rascal Flatts, The Band Perry, Sheryl Crow, and Martina McBride. As both an artist and songwriter, her name has already made a notable impact on the industry’s community.

