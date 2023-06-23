LISTEN: NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Everknown”

NEEDTOBREATHE is back with new music and also a date to play Bridgestone Arena. “CAVES” will be their ninth studio album and the first track is “Everknown.” (listen above)

The heartfelt anthem is a soulful, power-packed glimpse into the band’s most ambitious body of work yet. “Everknown” features epic synth-pop production and delivers an empathetic tribute to the world’s unsung heroes. As heard in the chorus – ‘You never give in – currency moves from every inch of your bones’ – “Everknown” builds to an epic refrain.

“‘Everknown’ is a song inspired by those in our lives that have helped shape us into the people we are today,” said NEEDTOBREATHE. “It’s dedicated to the humble heroes that don’t get enough credit for the good they have brought to the world.”

“Everknown” is a sample of the band’s forthcoming studio album CAVES, which is due this fall. The new collection of songs will pair sincere and relatable lyrics with larger-than-life sounds created with arenas in mind.

The first leg of “The CAVES World Tour” is set to kick off October 13 and will make a stop at the Bridgestone Arena right here in Nashville on 11/15/2023 and will feature alternative rock band Judah & The Lion as special guests.. GET TICKETS HERE.