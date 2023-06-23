Tim McGraw Set To Release “Standing Room Only”

Tim McGraw is set to release his new album Standing Room Only on August 25, 2023 via Big Machine Records, with a new song “Hey Whiskey” available now. (listen above)

Standing Room Only will feature 13 brand new tracks and was produced by McGraw and his longtime producing partner Byron Gallimore. The new album marks McGraw’s first new record since 2020’s Here On Earth, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Chart.

“As an artist, I always want to dig deeper and get better every time I make a new record – it’s a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we’ve made. I’ve been working on this album since 2020, and this collection of songs are some of the most emotional, thought-provoking, and life-affirming music I’ve ever recorded,” McGraw shares. “I’m excited to have ‘Hey Whiskey’ out so fans can start hearing more of what we’re working on – and maybe even more before August…”

Today’s release of “Hey Whiskey” and its lyric video offers fans another glimpse into Standing Room Only, and follows the album’s first single and title track “Standing Room Only” – released in March – which is quickly climbing through the Top 20 on the Billboard and Mediabase radio charts. “Standing Room Only” also marks McGraw’s 92nd career entrance onto Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart.

Fans can expect an announcement soon with details on how to see McGraw out on the road in 2024 with a major production he’s been teasing in recent weeks.

Throughout his career, McGraw has amassed 68 Top 10s and holds the Mediabase record for the most weeks at #1 with all titles, totaling 73 weeks, and holds the record for second-most #1 albums in the U.S. just behind George Strait.

Standing Room Only Tracklist

Hold On To It, Songwriters (Ryan Larkins, Seth Mosley, Jimmy Yeary)

Standing Room Only, Songwriters (Tommy Cecil, Patrick Murphy, Craig Wiseman)

Paper Umbrellas, Songwriters (Monty Criswell, Drake Milligan)

Remember Me Well, Songwriters (Heather Morgan, Jimmy Robbins)

Hey Whiskey, Songwriters (Brad Hutsell, Joel Hutsell, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

Her, Songwriters (Jason Gantt, Tim Nichols, Jimmy Yeary)

Fool Me Again, Songwriters (Kameron Marlowe, Brad Warren, Brett Warren, Rob Williford)

Small Town King, Songwriters (Jaren Johnston, Jenn Schott, Jeremy Stover)

Beautiful Hurricane, Songwriters (Mike Lane, Tony Lane)

Cowboy Junkie, Songwriters (Bill Luther, Lance Miller, Justin Weaver)

Nashville CA/L.A. Tennessee, (Featuring Lori McKenna), Songwriters (Tim McGraw, Lori McKenna, Bob Minner)

Some Songs Change Your World, Songwriters (Mark Irwin, Josh Kear, Lance Miller)

Letter From Heaven, Songwriters (Chase McGill, Lori McKenna, Parker Welling)