CMT Announces “Next Women of Country” Lineup

Today, CMT and City Winery Nashville together announce the lineup for its upcoming “Next Women of Country” (NWOC) showcase on Tuesday, July 18th at 7:30pm CT, continuing the 10th anniversary celebration of CMT’s storied franchise and its newest and largest class to-date. Tickets are on-sale tomorrow, June 22nd at 12pm CT.

Co-hosted by country pop singer-songwriter-guitarist Lindsay Ell (NWOC Class of 2014) and CMT’s Leslie Fram, “Next Women of Country, presented by Change The Conversation” will feature performances in the round from “CMT Next Women of Country” members spanning the Classes of 2020-2023, including Georgia Webster (2023), Kasey Tyndall (2023), MacKenzie Porter (2021), MaRynn Taylor (2023), Megan Moroney (2023), O.N.E The Duo (2023), Priscilla Block (2021) and Tiera Kennedy (2020).

The upcoming City Winery Nashville showcase marks the third installment of the series this year, following CMT’s January 2023 event where 16 new artists were named to the prestigious “CMT Next Women of Country” franchise, kicking off the 10th year of CMT’s prestigious franchise. Additional showcases will continue at City Winery Nashville throughout the year.