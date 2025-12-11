LISTEN: Mumford & Sons share “Prizefighter”

Mumford & Sons are ushering in a new era with the release of “Prizefighter,” the title track from their upcoming sixth studio album, out February 13 on Glassnote Records. Co-written with Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner, the song offers an early look at a project shaped by collaboration, creative spontaneity, and the band’s renewed sense of purpose.

Listen to “Prizefighter” above.

The Grammy-winning band wraps up their expansive U.S., European, and U.K. arena run tonight with a second sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena. Looking ahead to 2026, Mumford & Sons will headline BST Hyde Park next July—marking their first return to the iconic London festival in ten years—with support from The War On Drugs. Additional major outdoor dates in Groningen, Rome, and Berlin are also on sale now. Full tour info is available at mumfordandsons.com/tour.

Coming just seven months after the release of their long-awaited #1 album RUSHMERE (March 2025), Prizefightercontinues the band’s prolific streak. Reuniting with famed producer and co-writer Aaron Dessner of The National—who previously helped shape their celebrated album Wilder Mind—the band leaned into an instinctive, free-flowing creative process. Over a tight ten-day stretch, they emerged with a full album’s worth of songs that feel raw, immediate, and deeply personal.

Written between Hudson’s cozy cafés and late nights around the kitchen table at Long Pond, Prizefighter captures a band rediscovering the simple joy of making music together. Marcus Mumford’s lyrics strike with urgency and resilience, reflecting a group fully re-energized and ready to push their sound forward.

The album also highlights a spirit of community, with the band opening their studio doors to an impressive list of collaborators. Guests on the project include Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, Gigi Perez, and Dessner himself—artists whose contributions amplify the record’s warmth and collective energy.

With 14 new songs that balance light and shadow, intimacy and grandeur, Prizefighter marks a vibrant new chapter for Mumford & Sons—one fueled by rediscovery, connection, and the thrill of creating without boundaries.

PRIZEFIGHTER TRACK LIST

1. Here (with Chris Stapleton)

2. Rubber Band Man (with Hozier)

3. The Banjo Song

4. Run Together

5. Conversation With My Son

6. Alleycat

7. Prizefighter

8. Begin Again

9. Icarus (with Gigi Perez)

10. Stay

11. Badlands (with Gracie Abrams)

12. Shadow Of A Man

13. I’ll Tell You Everything

14. Clover

