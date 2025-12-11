Christmas 4 Kids Announces This Year’s Celebrity Lineup

Today, Christmas 4 Kids announced this year’s celebrity lineup for its 2025 Tour Bus Show. Participating music artists include Maddox Batson, NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, WWE legend (and singer) Mickie James, Jeff Bates, Craig Wayne Boyd and T. Graham Brown. With over 50 entertainers onsite, additional artists will be announced here.

This year’s bus show will take place on Monday, December 15 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. local time at last year’s new location: First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee, located at 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd.

The event provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look into an artist’s home away from home. Fans can speak one-on-one, take photos, and receive autographs with any of the participating celebrities.

Admission to the event is $10.00 for adults, 5 and under free and $25.00 for a family pass. Tickets may be purchased on-site the day of the event.

All proceeds from the non-profit’s tour bus show and annual benefit concert at the Ryman go towards giving hundreds of underprivileged children a better Christmas.

On Tuesday, December 16, over 400 underprivileged children from 30 different elementary schools around Middle Tennessee will participate in a day-long shopping excursion. This special day consists of a chauffeured trip from their school aboard an entertainer’s luxury tour bus, dinner, and a party hosted by Santa. To wrap up the day, the tour buses journey to the Hendersonville Walmart, where the kids receive a brand new winter coat and $200.00 to spend on anything they like.

About Christmas 4 Kids

Christmas 4 Kids is a not-for-profit organization that has been in existence for forty years. Each year, the organization provides hundreds of underprivileged children in Middle Tennessee with their very own Christmas shopping spree. The funds generated by the Ryman concert and Tour Bus Show/Artist Meet and Greet event, are used to give over 400 children from 42 different schools, a day-long shopping excursion. The special day consists of a chauffeured trip from their school aboard an entertainer’s luxury tour bus, dinner, and a party hosted by Santa and Mrs. Claus. To wrap up the day, the tour buses journey to the Hendersonville, Tennessee Walmart where the children receive a brand new winter coat, and $175.00 to spend however they choose.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!