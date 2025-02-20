LISTEN: Mumford & Sons’ “Malibu”

Mumford & Sons have unveiled “Malibu,” the second single from their fifth album, RUSHMERE, set for release on March 28 via Island EMI Group / Glassnote. (listen above)

Produced by nine-time Grammy winner and Nashvillian Dave Cobb, RUSHMERE was recorded across multiple locations, including RCA Studio A in Nashville, Savannah, GA, and Marcus’ studio in Devon, UK. This album marks the beginning of a new creative era for Mumford & Sons.

With its signature harmonies, layered instrumentation, and a slow-burning build that swells into a powerful crescendo, “Malibu” embodies everything that has made Mumford & Sons a defining force in modern folk-rock.

Reflecting on the song, Marcus Mumford shared: “‘Malibu’ was the first song we wrote when we reunited in Los Angeles in January 2023. It immediately felt like us, and recording it with Dave [Cobb] captured that magic. We knew it had to open RUSHMERE. We love it.”

The release follows the sellout success of their intimate global club tour, which kicks off March 5 in Amsterdam and wraps at Brooklyn’s Paramount on March 26. The short but high-demand run includes a London homecoming show at the O2 Kentish Town Forum on March 9, with tickets gone within an hour of release. Additional tour dates are expected later this year.

This past weekend, Mumford & Sons delivered a standout performance at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall, revisiting their hit “I Will Wait” and covering Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” alongside Jerry Douglas. They also made a surprise appearance at Houston Hall, treating stunned fans to an impromptu pop-up set.

The album’s title, RUSHMERE, holds deep significance for the band. Named after a pond on Wimbledon Common in southwest London, it was there that Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane first met and envisioned forming a band. It remains a symbolic place in their journey, making it a fitting name for this next chapter.

