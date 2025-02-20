 


Thru
April

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
April

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
LISTEN: Mumford & Sons' "Malibu"
Photo by James Marcus Haney

LISTEN: Mumford & Sons’ “Malibu”

Mumford & Sons have unveiled “Malibu,” the second single from their fifth album, RUSHMERE, set for release on March 28 via Island EMI Group / Glassnote. (listen above)

Produced by nine-time Grammy winner and Nashvillian Dave Cobb, RUSHMERE was recorded across multiple locations, including RCA Studio A in Nashville, Savannah, GA, and Marcus’ studio in Devon, UK. This album marks the beginning of a new creative era for Mumford & Sons.

With its signature harmonies, layered instrumentation, and a slow-burning build that swells into a powerful crescendo, “Malibu” embodies everything that has made Mumford & Sons a defining force in modern folk-rock.

Reflecting on the song, Marcus Mumford shared: “‘Malibu’ was the first song we wrote when we reunited in Los Angeles in January 2023. It immediately felt like us, and recording it with Dave [Cobb] captured that magic. We knew it had to open RUSHMERE. We love it.”

The release follows the sellout success of their intimate global club tour, which kicks off March 5 in Amsterdam and wraps at Brooklyn’s Paramount on March 26. The short but high-demand run includes a London homecoming show at the O2 Kentish Town Forum on March 9, with tickets gone within an hour of release. Additional tour dates are expected later this year.

This past weekend, Mumford & Sons delivered a standout performance at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall, revisiting their hit “I Will Wait” and covering Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” alongside Jerry Douglas. They also made a surprise appearance at Houston Hall, treating stunned fans to an impromptu pop-up set.

The album’s title, RUSHMERE, holds deep significance for the band. Named after a pond on Wimbledon Common in southwest London, it was there that Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane first met and envisioned forming a band. It remains a symbolic place in their journey, making it a fitting name for this next chapter.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

LISTEN: Patterson Hood's “The Forks of Cypress (feat. Waxahatchee)”

LISTEN: Patterson Hood’s “The Forks of Cypress (feat. Waxahatchee)”

Drive-By Truckers co-founder Patterson Hood has shared “The Forks of Cypress (feat. Waxahatchee),” the latest …

Gibson Guitar Partners With Sir Brian May For SJ-200 12-String

Nashville based Gibson Guitar has announced it has partnered with Sir Brian May, co-founder of …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL