Ringo Starr Celebrates “Beats & Threads” Exhibit At MHOF

Earlier today, Ringo Starr, celebrated the opening of his “Beats & Threads” exhibit, sponsored by Julien*s, during a private press event and ribbon cutting. The exhibit – featuring Starr’s curated drum kits, sticks and snares, personal documents, and era defining style statements that made music and fashion history – officially opens to the public Thursday, February 20.

Following a celebratory ribbon cutting, Starr shared, “Thank you to the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum; Linda, Britt, also Gary and Scotty and Martin and Darren of Julien’s who made all this possible. These items hold so many wonderful memories for me and I couldn’t think of a more appropriate place to share them with the world than at this special museum here in Nashville. I’ve been having a great time being here – in January I played the Ryman and released my new record Look up.”

At that moment someone in the crowd shouted, “Congratulations on it being number one! How does it feel?!”

Starr replied, “It feels really great to be number one! I’m so excited to get to play the Opry this week. Thank all of you for being here today and celebrating this with me. This week is truly magical. I wish you all Peace and Love.”

Linda Chambers, Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum’s Co-Founder and CEO, says, “The Musicians Hall Of Fame & Museum is a nonprofit that represents music history and artifacts from all genres of music. We were honored to present Ringo Starr with the inaugural Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy award for not only his incredible musicianship as a drummer, but as a philanthropist, humanitarian and now, opening this exhibit is a perfect example of a musician who not only represents different genres of music, but has had a historic career for over 60 years and continues making music history with his new Number 1 country album, Look Up.”

Starr was the recipient of the Musicians Hall Of Fame’s Inaugural Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum.

Hardcover limited-edition books of “Beats & Threads” featuring the items on display will also be sold exclusively at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, and online by Julien*s, the industry’s leading rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia auction house.

