Redferrin Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut
Photo by Chris Hollo

Redferrin Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Rising Warner Music Nashville star and Tennessee son, Redferrin, felt the love earlier this week (2/18) when he stepped into the legendary circle for his first time on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Redferrin performed hits “Just Like Johnny” and “Jack and Diet Coke,” touting 162M and 121M global streams respectively, to a packed house of Country music lovers. After the White House, Tenn. native left the iconic Opry stage, he was surprised backstage with two RIAA GOLD Plaques for the two songs he just blazed through on-stage moments before.

(L-R): Rohan Kohli (VP A&R, WMN), Allyson Kim (Marketing, WMN), Alex Ciasnocha (Ad Strategy, WMN), Gregg Nadel (Co-Chair & Co-President, WMN), Redferrin, Cris Lacy (Co-Chair & Co-President, WMN), Mike Dupree (SVP Creative Director, WMN), Marita Niemiec (Digital Marketing, WMN), Anna Pittman (VP Marketing, WMN), Andy Flick (National Director, Radio, WMN), James Marsh (Director, Radio Accounts, WMN).
Photo by Sean Hagwell

Among those that gathered in the audience, and backstage, were representatives from Redferrin’s label, management, agency, as well as family and friends alike. In addition, members from Redferrin’s “extended family” from Lynchburg, Tenn. attended in support including Jack Daniels Master Distiller Chris Fletcher.

The momentum that Redferrin has been riding for the past 12 months has yet to reveal it’s ceiling. The excitement and celebration this week surrounding the 2024 Amazon ‘Breakthrough Artist To Watch’ appears to be merely a primer as the hit songwriter/artist readies next weeks (2/28) release of his sophomore EP, Some City, Somewhere, which was co-produced by Redferrin. Among the seven songs that comprise Some City, Somewhere, Redferrin wrote/co-wrote each.

Photo by Sean Hagwell

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music.

