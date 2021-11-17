LISTEN: Molly Tuttle’s “She’ll Change”

Molly Tuttle released “She’ll Change” today on Nonesuch Records. The new track, from her forthcoming Nonesuch debut, is co-written by Tuttle and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor and is performed by an all-star ensemble of Nashville musicians, including Ron Block, Michael “Mike” Bub, Jason Carter, Dominick Leslie, Tina Adair; the recording also features Jerry Douglas, who co-produced the song with Tuttle.

“I’ve always loved the rare bluegrass songs that are sung by women about women,” says Tuttle of the new track. “Songs like ‘It’s Hard to Tell the Singer from the Song’ by Hazel Dickens, and ‘Ellie’ by Kathy Kallick. I wanted to write my own bluegrass song about a badass woman who lives by her own rules. ‘She’ll Change’ is my homage to the strong musical women who helped me find my own voice.”

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway—her band of bluegrass virtuosos featuring mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and bassist Shelby Means—will tour the United States in 2022 in support of Tuttle’s forthcoming Nonesuch Records debut.

During the pandemic, Tuttle recorded a covers album, … but i’d rather be with you, which was released in August 2020. The record, which features guest vocals from Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, includes songs by musicians ranging from FKA Twigs to Cat Stevens, Rancid to Karen Dalton, and The National to The Rolling Stones.