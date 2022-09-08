LISTEN: Miranda Lambert Covers “I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal”

New West Records & Pedernales Records are releasing Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver on November 11th, 2022. The 12-song set was co-produced by Charlie Sexton & Freddy Fletcher and features renditions of Shaver songs recorded by Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Steve Earle, Edie Brickell, Rodney Crowell, Margo Price, Allison Russell, and Amanda Shires.

Listen to Miranda Lambert’s version of “I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal” above. “Billy Joe’s words have inspired countless artists for decades…myself included. I was singing his songs in honky tonks all across our home state of Texas by the time I could drive. ‘I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal’ was always one of my favorites to perform. I was honored when they asked me to record it for this project and join so many of my heroes to celebrate his incredible legacy” said Lambert.

Shaver, who died on October 28th, 2020 was an integral member of the Outlaw Country movement. A favorite among music legends, Johnny Cash once called Shaver “my favorite songwriter,” while Willie Nelson declared, “Billy Joe is definitely the best writer in Texas.” Upon the announcement of Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, Nelson said, “He was just real; there wasn’t one phony drop of blood in him.”

Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver Track Listing:

1. Willie Nelson (w/ Lucinda Williams) – Live Forever

2. Ryan Bingham (w/ Nikki Lane) – Ride Me Down Easy

3. Rodney Crowell – Old Five And Dimers Like Me

4. Miranda Lambert – I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)

5. Edie Brickell – I Couldn’t Be Me Without You

6. Nathaniel Rateliff – You Asked Me To

7. George Strait – Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me

8. Amanda Shires – Honky Tonk Heroes

9. Steve Earle – Ain’t No God In Mexico

10. Margo Price – Ragged Old Truck

11. Willie Nelson – Georgia On A Fast Train

12. Allison Russell – Tramp On Your Street