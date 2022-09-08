Single Day Lineup For CaveFest Announced

The CaveFest in Pelham, TN has announced their daily lineups. It’s a short drive from Nashville and tickets start at only $99, general admission and include entry for both days with camping included. Late night jams will be hosted by pickin’ quartet Airshow on Saturday and Sunday in the cave. These jams are included in your CaveFest ticket, so there’s no need to purchase an additional ticket if you already have a ticket to the fest. There will also be cave yoga, and even a screening of the 1985 classic The Goonies, delicious food trucks, local art & craft vendors and on-site camping.

Daily Lineup

Saturday, October 8th:

Sam Bush

Yonder Mountain String Band

Jim Lauderdale

Sierra Hull

Rumpke Mountain Boys

Lindsay Lou Band

Taylor Scott Band

Volunteer String Band

Airshow

The Yellow Dandies

Rock Creek Bluegrass

Wyatt Ellis & Friends

Sunday, October 9th:

Leftover Salmon

The Infamous Stringdusters

Rising Appalachia

Kitchen Dwellers

The Lil Smokies

Larry Keel Experience

Kendall Street Company

Pressing Strings

Sicard Hollow

Airshow

Lindsay Lou