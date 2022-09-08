Single Day Lineup For CaveFest Announced

The CaveFest in Pelham, TN has announced their daily lineups. It’s a short drive from Nashville and tickets start at only $99, general admission and include entry for both days with camping included. Late night jams will be hosted by pickin’ quartet Airshow on Saturday and Sunday in the cave. These jams are included in your CaveFest ticket, so there’s no need to purchase an additional ticket if you already have a ticket to the fest. There will also be cave yoga, and even a screening of the 1985 classic The Goonies, delicious food trucks, local art & craft vendors and on-site camping.
Daily Lineup
Saturday, October 8th:
Sam Bush
Yonder Mountain String Band
Jim Lauderdale
Sierra Hull
Rumpke Mountain Boys
Lindsay Lou Band
Taylor Scott Band
Volunteer String Band
Airshow
The Yellow Dandies
Rock Creek Bluegrass
Wyatt Ellis & Friends
Sunday, October 9th:
Leftover Salmon
The Infamous Stringdusters
Rising Appalachia
Kitchen Dwellers
The Lil Smokies
Larry Keel Experience
Kendall Street Company
Pressing Strings
Sicard Hollow
Airshow
Lindsay Lou