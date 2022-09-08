Single Day Lineup For CaveFest Announced

Jerry Holthouse September 8, 2022 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 5 Views

The CaveFest in Pelham, TN has announced their daily lineups.  It’s a short drive from Nashville and tickets start at only $99, general admission and include entry for both days with camping included. Late night jams will be hosted by pickin’ quartet Airshow on Saturday and Sunday in the cave. These jams are included in your CaveFest ticket, so there’s no need to purchase an additional ticket if you already have a ticket to the fest. There will also be cave yoga, and even a screening of the 1985 classic The Goonies, delicious food trucks, local art & craft vendors and on-site camping. 
 
Daily Lineup
 
Saturday, October 8th:
Sam Bush
Yonder Mountain String Band 
Jim Lauderdale 
Sierra Hull 
Rumpke Mountain Boys 
Lindsay Lou Band 
Taylor Scott Band
Volunteer String Band
Airshow
The Yellow Dandies
Rock Creek Bluegrass
Wyatt Ellis & Friends
 
Sunday, October 9th: 
Leftover Salmon
The Infamous Stringdusters
Rising Appalachia
Kitchen Dwellers
The Lil Smokies
Larry Keel Experience
Kendall Street Company
Pressing Strings
Sicard Hollow
Airshow
Lindsay Lou

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Tyler Childers at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Feb 6 & 7 and 15 & 16, 2020. Buy Tickets from Nashville.com

Tyler Childers New Album Drops September 30th

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, the new album from Tyler Childers and his …