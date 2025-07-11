LISTEN: Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton – “A Song To Sing”

Two of country music’s most powerful and respected voices—Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton—have finally come together for their first official duet. Released today, “A Song To Sing” is a masterclass in heartfelt storytelling and timeless country soul, and it’s set to make its impact on Country radio starting Monday, July 14.

Written by Lambert, Stapleton, Jesse Frasure, and Jenee Fleenor, and produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, the song is steeped in the smoky textures and rich instrumentation that have defined the genre for generations. Think Wurlitzer warmth, silken guitars, and a low-key shuffle that would feel right at home on a jukebox in a dusty roadside bar. The sound is nostalgic, yet wholly relevant—a reflection of two artists who have spent their careers honoring the roots of country while forging new paths forward.

Lambert and Stapleton, both known for their raw authenticity and powerhouse vocals, trade lines before merging in harmony on a chorus that speaks to the heart of what it means to live for love and music:

You are a part of me

Baby you’re the heart of me

Together we can write a song to sing

And in that melody

Baby you’re the harmony

That you just can’t find anywhere

The duet echoes the classic collaborations of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Waylon Jennings, and Ronnie Milsap—bringing back an era where songs were driven by soul, emotion, and connection. It’s no surprise that Lambert and Stapleton would capture that magic. Between them, they hold 14 GRAMMYs, 33 Country Music Association Awards, and 59 Academy of Country Music Awards, and both continue to shape the sound and spirit of modern country music.

Their artistic partnership—long admired by fans and critics alike—feels especially poignant now. Lambert, who passed her ACM Entertainer of the Year title to Stapleton in 2023, joins him here not just as a collaborator but as a kindred spirit.

