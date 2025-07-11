Ketch Secor Releases Debut Solo Album

After more than two decades at the helm of Old Crow Medicine Show, Grammy Award-winning frontman Ketch Secor is striking out on his own with the release of his debut solo album, Story The Crow Told Me, out now via Equal Housing Records/Firebird Music.

Recorded at his very own Hartland Studios in Nashville and co-written and co-produced with Jody Stevens (Luke Bryan, Jake Owen), the 12-track collection is both a love letter and a lived-in memoir of Secor’s 25 years in Music City. The album blends a lifetime of musical storytelling with a cast of notable collaborators, including Molly Tuttle, Marty Stuart, Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), and Old Crow alumni Critter Fuqua and Willie Watson.

Known for his ability to channel the past through a contemporary lens, Secor brings his signature blend of roots, country, and folk to life on the album—playing nearly a dozen instruments himself and co-writing every song. Story The Crow Told Me is an intimate, reflective, and at times whimsical journey through one of Nashville’s most enduring creative spirits.

To accompany the album, Secor also released the official video for its emotional closer, “What Nashville Was”—a moving tribute to our city and its ever-changing landscape, featuring the incomparable Molly Tuttle and a lyrical nod to Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash’s “Girl From the North Country.”

“Maybe it’s as simple as that,” Secor says of the track. “I just wanted to sing one with Bob and Johnny… But this song is also about a city where dreams take flight or flounder… and about the hope that anyone strumming at the foot of this ever-changing skyline will do so with a spirit deserving of a place as soulful as this one is.”

Watch the video for “What Nashville Was” above.

In addition to a packed tour schedule with Old Crow Medicine Show, Secor will hit the road this fall for his solo Story The Crow Told Me Tour, with newly announced stops in Chicago, Annapolis, and Joe’s Pub in New York City on November 4. He’ll also join the Railroad Revival Tour in August as part of an all-star “house band” alongside Mumford & Sons, Celisse, Chris Thile, Lucius, Madison Cunningham, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Trombone Shorty.

As if that weren’t enough, it was announced this week that Secor will take on a new role as host of the long-running PBS series Tennessee Crossroads, beginning with its 39th season this September. Known for celebrating the people, places, and culture of the Volunteer State, the show reaches audiences across the Southeast and online nationwide. Secor will also helm Jaunts, the program’s digital companion series.

“Tennessee is my home, and with its abundant cultural offerings and regional distinctions, it has been my deepest well of inspiration as an artist,” says Secor. “I’m honored to share my passion and knowledge of our state and learn even more on this journey together. Let’s go!”

Look for Ketch Secor on December 31 at the Ryman Auditorium. GET TICKETS HERE!﻿

Tracklist – Story The Crow Told Me:

Busker’s Spell

Talkin’ Doc Blues

Ghost Train

Dickerson Road

Old Man River

Catch Me If You Can

Highland Rim (feat. Marty Stuart)

Junkin’

On The Wall

Thanks Again

Holes In The Wall

What Nashville Was

