LISTEN: Megan Moroney’s “Beautiful Things”

Megan Moroney has released her new single, “Beautiful Things,” out now via Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records. A fan favorite from her record-breaking Am I Okay? Tour — which wrapped earlier this month after a sold-out run — the touching ballad will appear on Moroney’s forthcoming third studio album.

“Beautiful Things” quickly became one of the most talked-about moments on tour after Moroney’s heartfelt performance at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, marking her first-ever stadium headlining show. The song, co-written by Moroney, Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander, was inspired by her niece and reflects Moroney’s signature blend of vulnerability, empathy, and poetic storytelling.

Produced by longtime collaborator Kristian Bush (Sugarland), who also helmed her acclaimed albums Lucky and Am I Okay?, the track opens with delicate acoustic textures and shimmering pedal steel before unfolding into a message of compassion and resilience. With lines like “The world is hard on beautiful things” and “You’re gonna be alright,” the song captures both the pain and hope of navigating life’s challenges — a theme that continues to define Moroney’s growing artistry.

Moroney first introduced “Beautiful Things” during a surprise set with Ed Sheeran at Nashville’s Bluebird Café earlier this year, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting its official release. The track follows her recent single “6 Months Later,” her highest Billboard Hot 100 debut to date, and both songs will appear on her upcoming studio project — the follow-up to the CMA-nominated Am I Okay?

To celebrate the release, Moroney hosted a surprise pop-up event at La La Land Kind Café in Nashville, where she performed “Beautiful Things” alongside fan favorites like her 4X PLATINUM hit “Tennessee Orange” and the PLATINUM-certified “Am I Okay?”

Currently, Moroney is taking her music global with a run of Australian tour dates, including a sold-out show at Riverstage in Brisbane and performances at the Ridin’ Hearts Festival in Sydney and Melbourne.

