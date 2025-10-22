Grand Ole Opry & St. Jude Team Up For A Night Of Music And Hope

The Grand Ole Opry and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital joined forces last night for Opry Benefiting St. Jude — a heartwarming, star-studded evening celebrating the country music community’s ongoing support of St. Jude’s lifesaving mission.

The special Opry show featured performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Charles Kelley, Mitchell Tenpenny, Anne Wilson, Ty Herndon, Kat Luna, and Riders In The Sky, each taking the iconic stage to help raise funds for children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. As part of the event, $5 from every Opry ticket sold went directly to St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer.

In addition to unforgettable performances, the evening was filled with touching moments from St. Jude families. Patients Harper and Annzie introduced artists throughout the night — and brought pure joy to the Opry House when they surprised Kelsea Ballerini by returning to the stage to dance alongside her during “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO).”

Artists, musicians, and presenters proudly wore the brand-new Music Gives T-shirt — the exclusive 2025 shirt given to Partners in Hope, St. Jude’s monthly donors.

For decades, the country music community — including the Grand Ole Opry — has stood shoulder to shoulder with St. Jude, helping raise awareness and funds that have changed countless lives. Since St. Jude opened its doors in 1962, the overall survival rate for childhood cancer has risen from 20% to more than 80%, thanks to groundbreaking research and care.

Through programs like Country Cares for St. Jude Kids, the #ThisShirtSavesLives campaign, and annual radiothons, Nashville’s music family continues to ensure that no parent ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Today, Music Gives to St. Jude Kids® stands as one of the nation’s most successful music-based fundraising programs, with more than 350 radio and music partners helping to raise over $70 million each year to support children and families facing unimaginable challenges.

