Redferrin is Back with New Music, “If I Was California”

Warner Music Nashville artist Redferrin turns the page on a new era with the release of “If I Was California,” out now. The track marks the first glimpse of his upcoming 2026 project and finds the Tennessee native reconnecting with the classic country sounds that first shaped his musical roots.

After two years of rapid momentum—including more than 705 million global streams and nearly 30 sold-out headlining shows in 2025—Redferrin is dialing things back and letting the songs lead. “If I Was California” swaps heavy production for an organic, live-band feel, built around pedal steel, banjo, fiddle, and a warm, road-worn groove.

Co-written by Redferrin with Pete Good, Brinley Addington, Scott Stepakoff, and Jake Saghi, the mid-tempo track paints a vivid contrast between West Coast dreams and small-town Southern roots. With imagery that pits the Hollywood sign against Tennessee dirt roads, the song delivers a reflective take on love, distance, and the pull of home.

Adding to the song’s full-circle feel, “If I Was California” was recorded at the Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee—a fitting backdrop for an artist whose breakthrough came with his debut EP Old No. 7. The new release follows his 2025 project Some City, Somewhere, which further cemented Redferrin’s reputation as one of country music’s most compelling live performers.

With a renewed focus on storytelling and tradition, Redferrin’s latest chapter begins right where his roots run deepest.

