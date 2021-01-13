LISTEN: Maren Morris And JP Saxe Debut “Line By Line”

Maren Morris and songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe debut a new song today, “Line By Line,” alongside a music video (listen and watch above).

“I have always loved being contemplative of the artist vs. muse relationship in songs,” Maren says. “‘Line by Line’ acts as a promise that I’ll never be done writing about my muse in this life because he can’t be summed up in one song. Writing that day with JP was the most fluid, inspiring session. He’s a lyrical faucet. He threw out the line ‘immortalizing my sincerity’ and it blew my mind. I think all in all, we wrote the whole song in an hour and immediately recorded it.”

“My first thought about this song is that it’s surreal I get to be sharing it with one of my favorite artists ever,” Saxe says. “Regarding what it’s about…as songwriters, we spend a lot of our lives trying to bottle up a feeling into a song, and often, the biggest feelings, the best ones… the complicated, detailed, messy, incredible ones… just aren’t going to fit. ‘Line by Line’ is our recognition of that… of how one song just isn’t enough to capture it all, but how we’re just going to keep writing, futilely and lovingly, anyway.”

Maren’s triple Platinum single “The Bones” from her 2019 album GIRL is nominated for Best Country Song at the upcoming 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and dominated 2020, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 19 consecutive weeks—the longest #1 by a solo female musician ever and the first solo female multi-week #1 since 2012. Maren also won Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, plus Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards. GIRL shattered the record for the largest ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman and was named Album of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards, where Morris was the most nominated artist. Maren kicked off 2021 with a performance of her protest song in support of Black Lives Matter “Better Than We Found It” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

JP Saxe is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Toronto whose multi Platinum-selling collaboration with Julia Michaels, “If The World Was Ending,” is nominated for Song of the Year at the upcoming 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and has accumulated more than one billion global streams. In February 2020, Saxe released his critically acclaimed debut EP Hold It Together, followed by “A Little Bit Yours” in October 2020, which he recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Saxe’s debut album is set for release this spring.