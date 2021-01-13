Morgan Wallen Makes History With “Dangerous”

Morgan Wallen is making history with his sophomore effort, Dangerous: The Double Album, after launching this past Friday.

At Apple Music, Wallen broke through with unprecedented force. In just two days, Dangerous has set the record for the biggest first day and biggest first week Country album of all-time on the platform. After becoming the most pre-added Country album in Apple Music history, the double take currently sits at #1 on their Overall Albums charts in the US, Canada and Australia, while simultaneously staking its claim as the #1 Top Country Album in 62 countries worldwide.

Meanwhile at Amazon Music, Wallen continued his hot streak, breaking their global first day streaming record for a Country album debut. Keeping with the trend, Dangerous is now Spotify’s biggest all-time first day stream record for a Country album as Wallen reigns #1 globally and in the US on Spotify’s Top Debut’s charts.

Last night Wallen tool the stage for his first-ever headline show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium for Live At The Ryman – a full band, livestream concert. Wallen played selections from the all-new double album, inviting fans worldwide to celebrate Dangerous on his Facebook and YouTube pages.