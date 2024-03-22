LISTEN: Maggie Rose’s “Fake Flowers”

Maggie Rose has shared her new single, “Fake Flowers” out today (listen above.) “Fake Flowers” is the third new track to be released from her forthcoming studio album, No One Gets Out Alive, available April 5 via Big Loud Records.

Written by Rose and the heavyweight duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony, “Fake Flowers” is a highlight on the new album as well as Maggie’s live shows. Amid the swirl of a gospel laced B3 organ and crisp electric guitars, Rose comes on like a full-throated blues titan.

Rose comments, “On this song, I let myself be angry. That was liberating. I wasn’t softening the edges of my feelings for anyone or worrying about how it would land. The lyrics have some piss and vinegar, and women aren’t always encouraged to put that on full display. But I didn’t want to conform to that, anger has its time and place and you can’t let it go if you keep suppressing it. I wrote it with Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, who are spectacular artists and songwriters. They helped me dig in deep…I think that range of emotion in the song is one of the reasons it has been going over so well in the live setting; people like to see someone let it all out.”

The music video was directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen.

In addition to Kelly and Harmony, Maggie’s songwriting collaborators include Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen), Pat McLaughlin (John Prine), Henry Brill (Joy Oladokun), and more. The all-star cast of players include members of Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit (guitarist Sadler Vaden and drummer Chad Gamble), keyboardist Peter Levin (Amanda Shires, Gregg Allman), bassist Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes) and keyboardist Kaitlyn Connor and guitarist Kyle Lewis from Rose’s own band. The album was produced by GRAMMY-Award winner Ben Tanner, who mixed the album with GRAMMY-nominated Bobby Holland (audio engineer). Conductor Don Hart (Phish, Lyle Lovett) oversaw the arrangements and composed lush strings that lend a widescreen, cinematic grandeur.

A respected fixture of the Nashville community, Maggie has played the iconic Grand Ole Opry over 100 times and marquee festivals including Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, and Newport Folk Fest. There will also be a record release celebration including a signing and performance at Grimey’s in Nashville on April 6.

