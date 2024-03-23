Brothers Osborne Release “Break Mine”

Today, GRAMMY Award winners, Brothers Osborne release their Break Mine EP via EMI Records Nashville. The new, four song EP includes two new tracks, “Break Mine” (listen above) and “Get To Movin’ Again,” as well as two songs included on their GRAMMY-nominated 2023 self-titled album. Said TJ Osborne about the new EP, “This one is for the fans. Every time we release an album, our fans are asking for more music, faster. We heard that, and held some special songs back from our last project so we could release them now. We also wanted to include a couple of the tracks from Brothers Osborne that we thought deserved some more of the spotlight. We can’t wait to play these songs on the road for you all this spring.”

The music video for Brothers Osborne’s GRAMMY-nominated song “Nobody’s Nobody” is nominated this year for “Video Of The Year” and “Duo/Group Video Of The Year” at the CMT Music Awards. Fans can vote for the video once a day on the CMT website and the awards show will be broadast on CBS on Sunday, April 7 at 8pm ET/7pm CT.

Brothers Osborne will kick off their 35-date “Might As Well Be Us Tour” on March 28, with dates throughout 2024. The duo will perform in cities including Atlanta, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Chicago and more (full dates below) with support from Stephen Wilson Jr., The Cadillac Three, Zach Top, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, and Caylee Hammack. Tickets for all dates are on sale HERE.

Anchored by TJ’s baritone and John’s guitar, every one of the album’s 11 tracks are distinctly Brothers Osborne songs – the album is also their most musically diverse yet, along with a new producer’s direction, it features synthesizers, and a piano ballad.

“We are always pushing ourselves, always evolving and not afraid to change,” John says. “But at the end of the day, we are also who we are.”

“This is a defining record at this point in our career, where we needed to put it all on our shoulders,” TJ says. “And we did. Like it was when we were growing up, it’s just John and me.”

