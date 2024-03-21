HOF Spotlights Latina Leaders of America​ Songwriters

T​he Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and their team hosted Pat Alger and the Entrepreneur Latina Leaders of America​ (ELLA) ​Songwriters (Brenda Coulter, Rachel Rodriguez, Marta Albarracin, Marcela Pinilla Eicher and Rosa Rodriguez) for a Songwriter Round on Saturday, March 16.

​Alger has served as a mentor for ELLA — Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce’s partner program — since 2021.

Playing to a full Ford Theater, the iconic songwriter and artist said, “We started out writing songs together and working on songwriting, but in the process of three years, these ladies have become not just friends, but like family to me.”

The group wrapped Saturday’s program with a performance of Garth Brooks’ chart-topper “Unanswered Prayers” (co-written by Alger), with Marta Albarracin delivering the final verse in Spanish.

ELLA songwriters represent Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Spain, and delivered Music City’s inaugural Latina Songwriter Round late last year at Nashville’s Bowery Vault.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!