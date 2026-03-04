LISTEN: Luke Grimes Drops “Haunted” From Upcoming Drama MARSHALS

Luke Grimes just released “Haunted,” a moody and introspective new track featured in his upcoming MARSHALS, premiering Sunday, March 1. Fans can listen now.

Penned by Grimes alongside Dave Cobb and Jessie Jo Dillon, and produced by Cobb, “Haunted” finds the multi-hyphenate artist confronting doubt, memory, and the lingering weight of the past. Built on sparse instrumentation and anchored by Grimes’ steady baritone, the track simmers with quiet intensity — mirroring both the emotional tension of the song and the character-driven stakes at the center of MARSHALS.

The release marks a rare and compelling crossover between Grimes’ dual creative paths. As the leading man of MARSHALS, he steps into a new chapter on screen, while “Haunted” serves as a thematic companion to the show’s exploration of responsibility, reckoning, and resilience. It’s a seamless pairing that underscores his growing presence not just as an actor, but as a songwriter whose music reflects the same grit and depth found in his roles.

“Haunted” will appear on Grimes’ forthcoming sophomore album REDBIRD, arriving April 3 via Range Music/MCA. The 10-track project — recorded at Georgia May Studio in Savannah and Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A — further cements Grimes as a modern country artist rooted in timeless storytelling. Across the album, he explores themes of love, loss, faith, and self-reflection with a restrained, cinematic touch.

Already known worldwide for his role as Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, Grimes continues to expand his creative footprint across both television and music. With MARSHALS and REDBIRD arriving in tandem, 2026 is shaping up to be a defining year — one where his storytelling moves effortlessly from the screen to the speakers.

