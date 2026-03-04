The Droptines Announced Newest Album “Drought Flower”

Living boldly at the crossroads of Americana and rock and roll, The Droptines have announced their full-length Big Loud Texas debut, Drought Flower, arriving April 3. Alongside the album news, the band also revealed plans for their Drought Flower Tour, which kicks off this April. Listen to Drought Flower live above.

“Our album Drought Flower is the culmination of a lot of hard work from the guys and me,” shares frontman Conner Arthur. “It will be our first big release since being signed to Big Loud Texas, and we’re all very excited that this project will be our first pressed into vinyl.”

Rooted deep in Lone Star soil, Drought Flower was recorded at Arlyn Studios with trusted collaborators and GRAMMY® winners Jon Randall, Jacob Sciba and Taylor Tatsch. The album features guest appearances from ethereal singer-songwriter Zandi Holup on “A Town Near You” and acclaimed artist Sarah Jarosz on “Mamaw.”

Each track was penned solo by Arthur, with the exception of two carefully chosen covers: Mike McClure Band’s “Calling All Cars” and The Magnetic Fields’ “Grand Canyon.”

The album builds on momentum from previously released tracks including “Take Too Much,” which Billboard praised as “a primal fusion of country, Americana, blues and rock,” fan-favorite “Snowed In,” and “Tombstone,” highlighted by Holler and Whiskey Riff as a must-know track.

Known for their rollicking sound, irreverent lyricism, and beatnik spirit, The Droptines are true road warriors — touring the country in a repurposed silver school bus turned tour bus. The Drought Flower Tour will take them across Texas and beyond, with stops in Lexington, Washington, D.C., New York City and more. The run follows recent dates sharing the stage with heavyweights Whiskey Myers and Dwight Yoakam, further solidifying their place as one of Texas’ most compelling rising bands.

