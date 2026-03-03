Megan Moroney’s Cloud 9 Debuts at No. 1

After months of sky-high anticipation, Megan Moroney has officially landed at the top. The Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records star’s new album Cloud 9 debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the all-genre benchmark ranking the most popular albums in the country.

Released February 20 to widespread acclaim, the MULTI-PLATINUM breakout’s third studio LP marks her first time topping the Billboard 200 — edging out global heavyweights and further cementing her place as one of modern country’s most formidable forces. Fans can stream or download Cloud 9 now.

“Not to be cliché but I’m on cloud 9!” Moroney shared. “I have to give credit to my fans — they’re the best in the world. To have them embrace an album like this is a dream come true. I can’t wait till we’re screaming these songs together on THE CLOUD 9 TOUR!”

By the numbers, the debut is nothing short of blockbuster. Cloud 9 earned 147,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 78,000 in pure album sales and 69,000 streaming equivalent album units — marking Moroney’s biggest first-week sales to date. It also delivers the highest first-week total consumption for any country artist so far in 2026.

Powered by her GOLD-certified, Country radio No. 1 hit “6 Months Later” and the Billboard Hot 100-charting favorite “Beautiful Things,” the 15-track standout also bows at No. 1 on Top Country Albums and claims the title of the week’s top-selling physical album. The achievement builds on the momentum of 2024’s Am I Okay?, which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and became the year’s third-biggest debut from a female country artist.

Over the weekend (2/28) in Scottsdale, Arizona, Moroney wrapped her fan-forward “9 Cities. 9 Days.” celebration — an intimate, coast-to-coast album launch marking Cloud 9’s arrival. With the exception of exclusive pop-ups in Scottsdale and her college hometown of Athens, Georgia, the run featured three-song acoustic sets and autograph signings for every attendee. In Athens, Moroney took the stage at Akins Ford Arena, performing Cloud 9 in full alongside special guests and longtime collaborators Mackenzie Carpenter and Micah Carpenter.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!